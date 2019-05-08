STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – Stafford Police are asking the public to help identify a person involved in a suspicious incident.
A man allegedly followed a female into a bathroom at a Stafford business around 8 p.m. on April 25, according to Connecticut State Police.
Witnesses or anyone who can identify the man in the photos are asked to contact Stafford Police or the Stafford resident trooper’s office at 860-684-3777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.