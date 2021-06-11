STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – You can find some of the biggest names in racing right here in Connecticut this weekend.
They’ll be at Stafford Speedway for the Superstar Racing Experience.
Michael Waltrip is a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 and he’s one of many racing greats hitting the speedway this weekend.
What’s really interesting is that we’re seeing the best of the best in different types of racing all on one track.
“Bill Elliott, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kannan, Willie Ribs, Paul Tracy, Greg Biffle, the list is forever,” Waltrip said.
Legends talking about legends. They’re all at Stafford Speedway this weekend for the Camping World SRX Series, which will be televised nationally on Saturday night on Channel 3.
“Squeezing into one of these things can be a little intimidating,” Waltrip said.
Waltrip is one of the dozen who will be squeezing into a car on Saturday night. He’s officially retired, so getting him back on the track is special.
“This is another way to say I don’t know if I’m going to do this many more times, but I’m going to live it up while doing it this time,” Waltrip said.
The all-star showdown will travel to only six tracks and will allow fans to watch their favorites from all walks of racing. For example, Helio Castroneves won the Indy 500, but getting behind the wheel of an SRX series car will be a first.
“I never drove it. Cool track, different, so short. I never drove less than a mile and to be here, it’s absolutely great,” Castroneves said.
Stafford Speedway will be at capacity on Saturday with 10,000 seats already sold out.
“Able to race and give the fans the opportunity to come and forget the hard times,” Castroneves said.
Governor Ned Lamont took a quick tour of one of the cars. He learned first-hand that getting out isn’t easy.
When it comes to getting insight from the bet, he asked what the different was between the short track strategy versus the long track.
“On the big track, it’s mostly about drafting, using the air off the other cars to pull up and make passes and in short track racing, there’s zero about aerodynamics. It’s all about mechanical grip. Since the cars are all set up, it’s going to be interesting to see who uses the bumper. Since you’re even with the other guy, if you can get to him, give him a little push, mask the pass, that could be the key to winning tomorrow night,” Waltrip said.
There will also be vaccinations offered right at the track and anyone who gets vaccinated can get free food in exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.