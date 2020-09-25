STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dry weather conditions and a historic demand for water prompted the Connecticut Water Company to ask its customers in Stafford to take voluntary measures to reduce their water usage by 10 percent.
Stafford is under "extreme drought" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“We currently have an adequate supply of water for our customers’ needs, but we are asking our customers to reduce their water usage while we closely monitor our water supplies where reservoirs are lower than normal,” said David Connors, director of service delivery, Connecticut Water Company.
Given the extended dry conditions and the forecast for continued dry weather, Connecticut Water asked its customers in the area to reduce their water usage by taking the following measures:
- Reduce or eliminate lawn irrigation. Water yards on a maximum frequency of twice per week, and do so in the early morning or evening hours to reduce water loss due to evaporation.
- Check your toilets for leaks. The average leaky toilet can waste about 200 gallons of water per day.
- Sweep patios, driveways and sidewalks rather than using a hose on paved surfaces.
- Run dishwashers and washing machines only when full.
- Eliminate car washing. If your car needs a wash, opt for a carwash where water is recycled.
For more water conservation ideas, visit ctwater.com/conservation.
The summer of 2020 ranks as the 11th driest summer and the warmest since 1895, according to the Northeast Climate Center. Precipitation is nearly 5 inches below normal rainfall of 8 inches for the summer season. The lack of precipitation combined with increased household water usage is having an impact on water supplies, especially in the Stafford area.
“We are seeing the combined impacts of low precipitation and increased water usage," Connors said. "Between June and August, water usage is about 20 percent higher than it was in 2019. Some of the increased usage may be driven by more pools and increased lawn watering because of dry weather and more people at home due to COVID-19.”
Connecticut Water said it will continue to monitor water demands and will modify its request for water conservation measures accordingly.
