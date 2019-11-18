NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Gun manufacturer Stag Arms has announced the company found a new headquarters location on Monday.
The company will relocate out of New Britain to Cheyenne, Wyoming by the end of the year.
In June, the company announced its decision to move out of New Britain and said they initiated a national search for a new location.
In a statement, Elie Azar, founder and CEO of White Wolf Capital, which owns a controlling interest in Stag Arms said in part, “We decided it was time to do a complete refresh of the Company. We needed to solve for three things: visionary customer-centric leadership, a business-friendly, pro-growth economic environment, and a cultural climate that reflects Stag’s brand image of independence and free spiritedness.”
Stag’s Board of Directors conducted a search for a new headquarters location. They said, “Not only is Wyoming an incredibly hospitable place to do business, it is also a top destination for outdoor recreation, including hunting and shooting sports, which reflects its citizens’ unwavering support for the Second Amendment.”
Stag has begun the process of relocating all of its operations to Cheyenne and plans to be fully settled in its new accommodations in the upcoming months.
