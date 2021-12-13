STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut-based relief organization is on the ground in Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes that touched down over the weekend.
From inside a large warehouse, boxes of medicine and hygiene supplies, piled high on pallets, will soon be out the door and bound for Kentucky, joining an emergency response team from AmeriCares, already on the ground there.
“As our teams are going around, they’re seeing debris everywhere, power outages, water disruptions, and we know that this is not only immediate needs, but needs that are going to take place over the next weeks and months to come," Kate Dischino. vice president of emergency programs for AmeriCares, tells us.
AmeriCares responds to roughly thirty natural disasters around the globe a year.
“When you’re displaced and you have to move outside of your home, don’t have the luxury of bringing everything with you, and we know that not everybody has the resources to continue to purchase different things as they’re displaced, so basic supplies, like hygiene products and bottled water, are some of the most needed items right now," continued Dischino.
And that’s exactly the case in Mayfield, Kentucky, where a tornado leveled most of the town, destroying homes, municipal buildings, and businesses, including a factory with more than a hundred workers inside.
"It's just upsetting, you know, to know that that's the town that you grew up in and everything, you know, memories, it's all gone," Elyce Ray of Mayfield, Kentucky explained.
AmeriCares is talking with survivors and healthcare providers, sending hygiene kits, medicine, medical supplies, and PPE for first responders, making sure they can continue to care for people.
“These are our health centers that provide primary care services. They’re response organizations, like AmeriCares, and emergency management experts that work together to understand what’s most needed and provided the right supplies to the right people at the right time," Dischino added.
Kate says the best thing people can do right now is to contribute to trusted organizations that have experience in responding to disasters like this.
To make a donation to AmeriCares us disaster relief fund, you can click or tap here to learn more.
