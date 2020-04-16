STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Stamford announced a Board of Education member has died from complications related to COVID-19.
The city said Jack Bryant was also the former President of Stamford’s Chapter of the NAACP.
He died on Thursday morning.
“Jack Bryant has been an incredible community leader who helped shape Stamford’s culture for the better. I have worked closely with him even before I was elected Mayor when he was President of Stamford’s Chapter of the NAACP. Jack possessed a deep knowledge of Stamford, an unwavering commitment to our community, and a strong love for the people of our City,” said Mayor David Martin.
“Our collective hearts are heavy with the news of the passing of Jack Bryant. Jack has been a selfless advocate for our families and an asset to our entire community for many years. The constant love and support the Stamford Public Schools received from Jack’s leadership in the community will be impossible to duplicate. We share our deepest sympathies with his children, family and friends,” said Dr. Tamu Lucero, Superintendent of Stamford Public Schools.
