STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following confirmation that a mosquito-borne virus was found in Stamford, local health officials announced that they have been spraying insecticide.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said West Nile Virus was found in mosquitoes trapped on Intervale Road in Stamford.
Stamford's Department of Health said it is spraying insecticides in catch basis to specifically target the insects in their larval stage.
The department said spraying actually began in June and continued through July.
It will continue to do so on Monday and repeat it regularly through September.
The department also advised home and business owners to get rid of any standing water, cans or bottles, and overgrown grass, bushes or shrubs.
It also urged people to use insect repellent while being outdoors at dusk or dawn.
No human cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Stamford so far.
Health officials said peak mosquito season typically runs from July through the end of October.
