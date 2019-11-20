STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Stamford man is facing charges in the murder of a 93-year-old woman.
Police have arrested 51-year-old Robert Simmons and charged him with murder, felony murder, and home invasion.
His arrest comes following the death of Isabella Mehner, of Stamford.
On Sept. 25, Mehner was found at the bottom of a staircase in her home on Cove Road.
According to the medical examiner, Mehner’s injuries were not consistent with a fall down the stairs, therefore her death was investigated as a homicide.
An investigation led police to identify Simmons as a suspect.
Police also determined this was not a random act of violence.
Simmons had been hired in the past to perform some odd jobs around the house.
He's now being held on a $2 million bond.
