STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - On Oct. 22, Stonington Police arrested a Stamford man after an incident on I-95.
The man got out of his car and started acting erratic after nearly hitting another car.
He got back into his car and drove the wrong way on the highway.
He turned around and started going the right direction.
Police attempted to stop him with stop sticks, but he drove around them at a slow speed.
Troopers used two tractor trailers to funnel the man into another set of stop sticks.
The man was detained and charged with:
- Engaging Police in Pursuit
- Reckless Driving
- Speeding; LAH
- Slow Speed
- Failure to Drive in Established Lane
- Driving Wrong Way; Divided Highway
- Improper Turn
- Breach of Peace in the Second Degree
- Interfering with an Officer
- Assault in the Third Degree
(1) comment
The man with no name...
