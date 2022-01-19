STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators have arrested a man for his role in a deadly crash back in November.
Edin Martinez-Peralta, 21, of Stamford was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and issued a $100,000 bond.
Back on November 22, a pick up truck and a motorcycle had collided at the corner of Elm and North State Streets.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is continuing their investigation into a car and motorcycle crash that happened earlier this week.
Initially, Martinez-Peralta was issued a summons for not having a valid driver's license, registration, or insurance.
Police later concluded that Martinez-Peralta was at fault for the crash and was taken into custody on Wednesday.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court in early February.
