STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators have arrested a man for his role in a deadly crash back in November.

Edin Martinez-Peralta, 21, of Stamford was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and issued a $100,000 bond.

Back on November 22, a pick up truck and a motorcycle had collided at the corner of Elm and North State Streets.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Initially, Martinez-Peralta was issued a summons for not having a valid driver's license, registration, or insurance.

Police later concluded that Martinez-Peralta was at fault for the crash and was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court in early February.