STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Stamford man, Moustapha Diakhate, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making an illegal monetary transaction.
Diakhate fraudulently received nearly $2.9 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Starting in May 2020, Diakhate gave Citibank and M&T Bank false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application for each of his six entities totaling more than $4 million.
He then used some of the funds for personal expenses, including to paying off his loan on a 2010 Porsche Panamera Turbo, and he bought a Mercedes and BMW.
He also bought a $50,000 certificate of deposit, and disbursed funds to various people unrelated to his business entities.
Diakhate was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on May 7, 2021.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 21.
Diakhate was released on a $450,000 bond pending sentencing.
