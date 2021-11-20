STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Stamford police are looking a man who was reported missing on November 18, 2021.
Police are looking for Shin Maeno. His wife and his coworker reported him missing after he had a disagreement with his wife. Maeno was reportedly very upset after this disagreement and told his coworker that he would be working from home the rest of the day on November 17.
He never returned home.
He was last seen leaving his coworker’s friend’s apartment at around 12:00 on the 17. Maeno was walking in the area of West Redding near Long Ridge Road/Simpaug Turnpike. This is near the post office.
The missing person’s report was filed the very next day on Thursday, the 18.
His car information and his pedigree were logged in the NCIC.
On Friday, November 19, Redding Police found his car at the West Redding Railroad Station. There was no one in the car.
Stamford, MTA, and Redding police searched the heavily wooded area but did not find Maeno.
Maeno is described as an Asian man, about 5’3”, 130 pounds, black hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black Vans. He was also carrying a briefcase.
Police are still searching for Maeno. Police are asking anyone who has any information or has spotted Maeno in that area, to please call the Stamford Police at (203) 977-4444. Calls can be made specifically to Captain Hohn at (203) 977-5645.
