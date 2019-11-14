STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman has died after being hit by a car in Stamford on Wednesday night.
Police responded to the crash around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of Tresser Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
Police said a 23-year-old female struck a pedestrian that was crossing Washington Boulevard.
The pedestrian, identified as 61-year-old Nancy Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Stamford Police.
