NEW YORK (WFSB) - A woman from Stamford died after police said she fell down the stairs in a subway station in Manhattan.
According to police, they responded to the 7 Avenue B/D/E subway station Monday for a report of an unconscious woman and a conscious child.
Officers said they found both on a southbound platform.
The woman, identified as 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, was brought to Mt. Sinai West hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The child, whom police said was a year old, was treated at the scene by first responders.
The medical examiner will be determining the cause of Goodson's death.
