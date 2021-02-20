STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Stamford woman has been charged with OUI after a crash that resulted in the death of her unborn child.
Stamford Police say the crash happened on the night of June 13, 2020.
A 2005 Nissan Altima was trying to navigate a curve at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a stone wall.
The operator had fled prior to when officers arrived on scene.
Shortly upon arriving at the crash site, officers responded to the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue to find a woman that had been injured in a car crash.
Officials determined that the woman, later identified as 36-year-old Karen Chavez-Euceda of Stamford, was the operator of the 2005 Altima that had recently crashed.
Chavez-Euceda was eight months pregnant at the time and was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where she was also treated for unspecified injuries sustained in the crash.
Investigators say she was also intoxicated.
Stamford Police were notified a few days later that Chavez-Euceda had given birth to a stillborn child, which had been killed in the crash.
Tests showed that Chavez-Euceda's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit the night of the crash.
Chavez-Euceda informed investigators that she wasn't the person driving, but police couldn't find any evidence that would prove otherwise.
Due to Connecticut case law, the Stamford State's Attorney's Office could not prosecute Chavez-Euceda for anything involving the death of a fetus.
An arrest warrant was eventually granted on charges of OUI, evading responsibility, interfering with police, and failure to maintain lane.
Chavez-Euceda was arrested Saturday, February 20 and was able to post her $5,000 bond.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on April 14.
(1) comment
More than 3 times the legal limit AND 8 months pregnant? Sterilize her now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.