STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The death of a woman Friday in Stamford is being investigated as a homicide.
Stamford Police say that 50-year-old Denise McLaughlin was found dead inside her apartment at 48 Manor Street.
Officers initially responded to the address around 9 p.m. to conduct a welfare check of McLaughlin after her friends became concerned that they hadn't been able to reach her over the past few days.
Police announced Sunday that they had ruled her death as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stamford Police Department Major Crime Squad at 203-977-4417.
