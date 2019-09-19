NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A stand-off with a bank robbery suspect in New Haven has come to an end.
Heavy police presence was seen on Chamberlin Street in New Haven around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
SWAT members were seen surrounding a home, and officers could be heard speaking to someone over a loud speaker.
New Haven PD tell us a bank robbery suspect is inside a house on Chamberlain St. SWAT on scene. Police negotiator can still be heard on radio, trying to convince suspect to come out. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/BoC4jLRg52— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) September 19, 2019
Police at the scene said they were trying to get in touch with a man accused in an attempted bank robbery that happened around 12:30 p.m. on Whalley Avenue.
Around 3 p.m., the suspect eventually came to the front door and police hit him with a bean bag round to stun him.
He was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
West Haven police and state police responded to the scene as well.
It appears New Haven police are familiar with the man. When asked if he's been involved in any other robberies, police said "not today."
