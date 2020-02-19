HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An overnight standoff ended after a SWAT team breached the front door of a home early Wednesday morning, according to Police.
Officers were dispatched to Harper Street after a juvenile called 911 around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A man refused to open a door and leave his home.
SWAT entered the home around 3 a.m. to put an end to the standoff.
The standoff might have stemmed from a domestic incident with a firearm, according to Police.
Families at an apartment building were evacuated around midnight and were able to keep warm on a CT Transit bus that was brought in.
Officers are conducting interviews to try and determine what happened.
This is a developing story.
