NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- While the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the stock market, Stanley Black and Decker’s stocks continue to tumble.
The New Britain-based hardware manufacturer is telling investors that the novel coronavirus is affecting operations.
Stanley Black and Decker is giving its first signs this week that the coronavirus outbreak in China is impacting its bottom line.
The company said in a presentation to an industry conference that the virus has slowed both sales and supply chains.
Quinnipiac University Professor Zachary Cohle said in a recent interview that Wall Street was anticipating things like this.
“There is definitely a fear that there is going to be larger friction at play,” Cohle said.
The company has 10 factories outside Hubei Province, where the coronavirus outbreak started.
Now the virus is affecting business, the company said in a presentation for the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference.
Stanley Black and Decker said China makes up 40 percent of its supply chain. It also generates $250 million dollars in revenue.
“I think it'll certainly be worse in manufacturing in because there is so much trade, imports and exports are huge for Connecticut’s economy,” said Joe Brennan, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.
Wall Street has also shown concerns about the company recently. Stanley Black and Decker stock was $172 a share on January, but has fallen in recent weeks to less than $128 a share on Thursday.
Still, experts say it is no time to panic.
“They should not be panicked now, but there is going to be a global slowdown because of this,” Cohle said.
