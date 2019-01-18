STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Due to Winter Storm Yoshi, the UConn men’s basketball game set for Saturday has been moved up.
The game against Tulane University was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion, but it was moved to 2 p.m. due to the forecast.
Snow is expected to begin falling on Saturday evening, and will continue throughout the night before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning.
Officials said television broadcast information for the game is still to be determined and will be announced soon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WFSB) – Due to this weekend’s impending storm, the UConn women’s basketbal…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.