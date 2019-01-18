AM station to stop broadcasting UConn games, ESPN radio takes on job

STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Due to Winter Storm Yoshi, the UConn men’s basketball game set for Saturday has been moved up.

The game against Tulane University was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion, but it was moved to 2 p.m. due to the forecast.

Snow is expected to begin falling on Saturday evening, and will continue throughout the night before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning.

Officials said television broadcast information for the game is still to be determined and will be announced soon.

