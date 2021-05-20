HARTFORD (WFSB) - Throughout the rollout, Connecticut has been a leader.
12-15-year-olds have been eligible for the last week and tonight, we’re seeing the state once again take charge.
Governor Ned Lamont reports 20 percent of the youngest demographic have gotten a first dose.
"I was hesitant, and I still am a little bit, but I think it’s the right thing to do.," Heather Salafia said Thursday.
Tomorrow is going to be a big day for the Salafia family. Heather’s 15-year-old son nick will be getting vaccinated.
"I’m pretty excited considering that I’ll have less chance of getting it and I’ll protect my family members and not wearing a mask is kind of a perk," Nick Salafia said.
Now that 12-15-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer dose, families across America are having serious discussions and making these decisions together.
"It was a joint a decision with our whole family and I think we’re making the right one," Heather Salafia said.
In just one week, 20 percent of Connecticut families have also come to that conclusion, including nick’s friend Quinn.
"I’m going to college and I was like you know I want to be safe and be out there and if I hang out with friends in the future, I just want to be safe, “Quinn Cotton Said.
Mass vaccination clinics have remained open partly to accommodate this younger group and Governor Lamont says the enthusiasm has been strong.
"This is an age group that needs parental permission, probably even a parent to drive you there," Lamont said. "That collaboration is working and maybe even be able to bring more vaccines right to the schools."
As the vaccination rate in younger people rises, come June, graduations may look a lot different than they did a year ago.
The state is letting the cities and towns make the final decision when it comes to graduations and because the efforts are going so well with the youngest, governor Lamont is turning his attention to those in their 20s and 30s and urging them to get their shot.
