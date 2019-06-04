HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state is a step closer to having a budget.
Late Monday night, the state House of Representatives passed a two-year $43 billion deal.
It now heads to the Senate.
The deal does not include a transportation plan, so that aspect will have to be taken up in a special session. Gov. Ned Lamont favors tolls as part of any such plan, which he argues will provide a steady stream of revenue. He said out-of-state drivers would pick up 30 percent of the cost.
"Whether you do it on Monday, Tuesday or do it as a special session sometime in June, I don't care about that but I don't want you guys to duck the most important decision we can make [on] how to fix [the] transportation system and get state moving again," Lamont said.
The Republican transportation plan relies on borrowing money.
“What doesn’t address transportation is depleting the transportation fund," said Rep. Laura Devlin, a Republican who represents Fairfield. "We agreed with [the[ governor, let's get going bud. We do not need tolls and the people in the State of Connecticut do not want tolls."
The agreement also does not increase tax rates, but does expand the state sales tax and eliminates the business tax. It also provides money to train students in manufacturing at tech schools and community colleges.
“It’s difficult to get a consensus from all the different legislators, but at the end of the day it's good and moves in the right direction," said Rep. Joe Verrengia, a Democrat who represents West Hartford.
“These guys made it clear day one they had their policies they were going to roll out," said Sen. Len Fasano, the Republican minority leader. "They didn’t care what we thought.”
The budget passed the House 86 to 65, with all Republicans and five Democrats dissenting.
However, the deal is expected to be approved by the Senate since Democrats have a strong majority.
While it seems a foregone conclusion about the budget passing, what is not clear is whether or not Lamont has enough support for tolls.
The session ends on Wednesday.
