(WFSB) - Be careful as you start making your summer vacation plans.
State Attorney General William Tong is asking Connecticut residents to be mindful of rental scams, saying that fraudulent rentals are one of the most common scams during the summer months.
“With so many of us getting vaccinated and able to travel this summer, scammers will be poised to take advantage of a hot summer rental market and a shortage of available rentals. Don’t fall victim to their predatory tactics,” Attorney General Tong said in a statement.
Tong suggests that if you do plan on renting a property this summer, you should seek out reviews of the rental company and to read any and all documentation you are given before signing a contract.
Other precautionary measures renters are urged to take include paying an in-person visit to the property to make sure it exists and is available for rent, asking for the real estate agent's licensing number, make your payments with a credit card, and asking for references from former renters.
“We’re all excited to get out of town after a year spent mostly at home, but getting scammed out of a place to stay isn’t the best way to start a vacation. Start your travel on the right note by doing your research and making sure your vacation rental is legitimate before you even leave the house. Look for verified rentals and other customer reviews before booking, and add an extra layer of protection by paying with a credit card,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.
You should also be on the lookout for any red flags, such as if the owner asks you to either wire them money or pay a deposit before meeting or signing an agreement.
Tong says another red flag would be is if you request a meeting with the owner, but they are currently out of the country.
If you believe you have been the victim of a scam or a scammer has contacted you, you are asked to send to contact the office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5318 or by email at attorney.general@ct.gov.
