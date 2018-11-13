HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday is Lead Safety Awareness Day and state agencies were at the capitol to bring awareness to the dangers of lead poisoning.
Children under the age of 2 are the most vulnerable, advocates said.
They said lead is most commonly found in deteriorating buildings and apartments built before the 1970s.
Officials said in addition to testing children for lead exposure, there are other preventative measures.
"One of the things we should do is always make sure that you remediate peeling paint, especially old paint because it's dangerous," said Steven Hernandez, Commission on Women, Children and Seniors. "If you think that you live in a building that has lead paint you can actually call an inspector and have your building inspected as well, but the most important thing is information and awareness."
Rates of lead-poisoned children in the state have decreased over the past decade.
However, experts said data showed black and hispanic children continue to be at a greater risk of lead poisoning.
