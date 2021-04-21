(WFSB) – Getting the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone hasn’t been all that equal, but now, state and local minority leaders are making sure people of color aren’t left behind.
In this global COVID crisis, every bit of information is crucial and getting that information to people is why Veronica Delandro is going door-to-door in New Britain.
“I’m targeting these neighborhoods because I feel this information is not disseminated,” Delandro said.
She is specifically targeting neighborhoods with people of color. It’ part of a state-wide effort to reach out to Black and Latino communities.
Many are reticent to get vaccinated. Sixty percent of white people have gotten vaccinated compared to 30 percent of people of color.
Dr. Tekisha Dawn Everette is the executive director of Health Equity Solutions.
“What we’re facing right now is not an issue of hesitancy, at least that’s what we are finding in our educational sessions. It’s a question of access,” Dr. Everette said.
Connecticut partnered with Health Equity Solutions, a Hartford-based nonprofit organization, to reach out to more than 10,000 minority residents.
“Everything is necessary right now. I have no problem with it,” said Lawrence Faust.
Lawrence Faust got his second Moderna vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic near downtown Hartford, just a few blocks from where he lives.
“It’s a good thing they are doing it because a lot of people don’t want to do it and I think that’s the wrong idea,” Faust said.
TJ Clarke of Charter Oak says the idea to hold the clinic there was strategic.
“This is part of our goal to go into the communities where people of color live to make sure they have access,” Clarke said.
In New Britain, Delandro says she won’t stop knocking on doors.
“We should be doing this for as long as, up until everyone is vaccinated quite honestly,” Delandro said. “We don’t want to continue to lose people to COVID-19. This vaccine is urgent.”
