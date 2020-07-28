WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a major investment, more than $40 million, designed to help students and their schools get ready for remote learning.
Connecticut’s coronavirus numbers are good, and the state is committed towards a full reopening this fall, but the final call comes down to those individual school districts.
If it’s a hybrid model, or remote learning, the federal money from the CARES Act will connect students and those school districts that need it the most.
“As a public high school teacher, it’s very important that our students have the ability to connect online learning,” said Waterbury State Rep. Ron Napoli, who is also a history teacher. “I’ve seen it myself where many of my students have multiple siblings, all online at the same time, not enough bandwidth to do work, so this is a very important program.”
Inside the Waterbury Arts Magnet School on Tuesday, Lamont announced a more than $43 million commitment in federal CARES Act dollars to help with remote learning.
“Really focused on those kids in need, on the alliance districts, hopefully getting them up and operating in time for the new school year, so for those kids who don’t feel comfortable coming back into the classroom, their learning doesn’t stop,” Lamont said.
As part of the “Everybody Learns Initiative,” $22 million will go towards for 50,000 laptops, and $15 million to provide connectivity for 60,000 students still without internet access.
Another $4.5 million will be used for 200 public hot spots in urban and rural areas, and $2 million for social and emotional learning projects that all districts will be able to use.
In Waterbury, between 10 and 15 percent of their students still don’t have internet access.
“We know that as we continue to work at reopening schools, its critically important we have access because we see it only a daily basis, that digital divide,” said Waterbury Superintendent of Schools Verna Ruffin.
The state said between the 60,000 laptops distributed in the spring through the Dalio Foundation, this announcement will result in covering 1/5 of the states roughly half million students.
The state also points out with many districts already providing their own, this makes the state pretty close to making sure everyone has a device and access.
“It’s not just about this next semester. I think it’s how we change education going forward,” Lamont said.
The state said they’re reaching out to the school districts to see how many devices they need.
The goal is to have them in place this fall, though they admit, there is a supply chain issue, with so many looking for computers.
