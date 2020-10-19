HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s weekend positivity rate is at 1.7% on Monday.
Connecticut still has one of the lowest rates in the nation and there are now 38 states on the travel advisory list.
RELATED: Three states added to CT's travel advisory list
The state announced it’s making some changes to the travel advisory.
A state will get on the travel advisory list if there are 10 residents per 100,000 testing positive, or a 10% positivity rate.
Now, a state will be put on the list if there are 10 residents per 100,000 testing positive and there’s a 5% positivity rate.
The states will have to hit both metrics.
Governor Ned Lamont says they made the decision because the previous advisory was very broad and nearly 85% of the country landed on the list. He says they also lowered the positivity rate scale because there are still many states landing in that range, but have a sparse population.
The state is working with Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island to enact this change and it should go into effect this week.
People coming from the states at the are on the list will still have to quarantine for 14 days or have a negative coronavirus test.
“We brought the number of states that fall into the category from over 40 down to about 33, which is more manageable. Be strict about enforcing that, make sure they test, make sure they quarantine, and hold them accountable,” Lamont said.
Lamont is still urging people to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.
(2) comments
CT should be the first state on that list.
Or the fifth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.