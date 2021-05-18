HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After 15 months of hiatus, jury duty is set to resume.
The Chief Justice says jurors will be called to courthouses to restart the jury trial process as of June 1.
The decision was made after consulting with state public health officials and also falls in line with Governor Ned Lamont’s directives.
Court officials are taking precautions such as hand sanitizing stations, protective microphone coverings, and face shields as needed for witnesses to testify.
There will also be ventilation protocols and procedures within the buildings.
