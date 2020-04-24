(WFSB) – State officials announced hundreds of deaths of nursing homes patients who battled COVID-19.
On Friday, state officials confirmed 568 deaths at nursing homes across the state and another 200 probable deaths of nursing home residents.
That's number accounts for 43 percent of the total deaths in the state associated with COVID-19.
This comes as some nursing home workers in Connecticut say they’re scared to go to work after claiming things like face masks and gowns are being hoarded by administrators.
These healthcare workers say they don’t have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and are now having to wear trash bags.
The workers, who work at three different facilities, sent pictures of nurse’s aides wearing trash bags while at work.
They say that administrators are also hoarding protective face masks.
Nicole Jefferson is a nurse's aide at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. She says she doesn't feel safe.
"The administrator is not able to provide us with equipment we need, but we have to perform. How can we do that when we are being exposed," Jefferson said.
Yvonne Robinson, who is also a nurse's aide says administrators are hoarding supplies like PPE and healthcare workers are wearing trash bags because there aren't enough clean gowns.
"They are hiding them. I don't understand why and they have them in boxes. I went to the [human resources] lady and she had boxes," Robinson said.
Channel 3 reached out to a spokesperson for the nursing home who responded saying, "This is absolutely not happening at our facility! We have NEVER used trash bags in any building."
Channel 3 also reached out to the Department of Public Health about this issue and a spokesperson said, "We too have heard the stories and have followed up on the trash bags, and in many of those cases and in all of the cases thus far, that has been the preference of the employee. We have identified some situations where they has been non-compliance with cohorting and we have seen some issues with family identification. We will be issuing violations and they would be called for an investigation even at that local level."
The healthcare workers are members of 1199, the union the represents 69 nursing homes, roughly one-third of the facilities in Connecticut.
They said 1,000 of their workers are infected with the virus and three have died.
"The number of workers in our union, as I mention earlier who are ill, we believe is over 1,000," said Rob Bari, President of SEIU 1199.
The union's president said the one healthcare worker who died worked at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor. That worker died as the result of a chronic condition, according to the union.
“My goal is to have every single nursing home with a physical inspection so we can talk to people and find out exactly what’s going on,” Lamont said.
To see the latest information regarding nursing homes impacted by COVID-19, click here.
