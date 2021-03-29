HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced there will be priority access for people who are at medically high risk.
On Monday, Lamont said residents who are at medically high risk and those who have intellectual disabilities will have priority access to vaccines starting April 1.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The state is identifying high risk medical conditions as:
- Sickle cell disease
- End stage renal disease on dialysis
- Active cancer treatment
- Solid organ transplant
- Down Syndrome
The list was developed by chief medical officers at Connecticut's hospitals and they felt these were the most urgent and most worthy conditions.
The state estimates that the total number of people covered here is roughly 10,000.
"Some hospitals will do dedicated clinics, some doing dedicated outreach with reserved appointment slots for people with these conditions, and in other cases, people will get vaccinated during their normal doctor's appointment at the hospital," said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
Lamont also announced that all patients of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital will receive the vaccine.
Residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities will also be part of the priority access.
Lamont said dedicated clinics will be organized by the Department of Developmental Services.
That group will cover around 9,000 residents.
Residents aged 16 to 44 will be able to sign up for vaccines beginning on Thursday.
