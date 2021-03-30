HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced on Monday that there will be priority access to COVID-19 vaccines for people who are at medically high risk.
Gov. Ned Lamont said residents the access will also be for those who have intellectual disabilities.
It starts on April 1.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The state identified high risk medical conditions as:
- Sickle cell disease
- End stage renal disease on dialysis
- Active cancer treatment
- Solid organ transplant
- Down Syndrome
The list was developed by chief medical officers at Connecticut's hospitals. The hospitals felt they were the most urgent and most worthy conditions.
The state estimated that the total number of people covered was roughly 10,000.
Those with intellectual disabilities make up about 9,000 residents.
"Some hospitals will do dedicated clinics, some doing dedicated outreach with reserved appointment slots for people with these conditions, and in other cases, people will get vaccinated during their normal doctor's appointment at the hospital," said Josh Geballe, Lamont's chief operating officer.
Lamont also announced that all patients of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital will receive the vaccine.
He said dedicated clinics will be organized by the Department of Developmental Services.
Channel 3 asked Geballe why the groups weren't prioritized from the start.
"There’s one big difference now. Everybody is eligible, so you don’t have to worry about doctors notes, complex eligibility screenings and a lot of the issues that the providers were very worried were going to slow them down," Geballe said. "Also, recognition that the vast majority of people with these conditions are older."
Residents aged 16 to 44 will be able to sign up for vaccines beginning on Thursday.
State leaders said the change will not lead to long delays when that next milestone is hit.
