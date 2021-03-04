HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic has increased isolation and depression, in addition to increasing stress and financial worry.
On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz says people are turning to drugs to alleviate all of the challenges they are facing because of the coronavirus.
Last year, there were more than 1,500 deadly drug overdoses. That is a 13.3 percent increase over 2019.
The state has a program called COVID Assistance for Community Health or COACH to help those with addiction.
“Essential COACH is a web platform that you can connect with 211 or the CT Stronger website. You can talk to someone live and get a range of resources related to mental health services and COVID resources,” said Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner.
The state has also hired 35 crisis counselors that are available statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.