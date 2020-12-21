HARTFORD (WFSB) - Two huge pieces of breaking news on the coronavirus in our state.
Small businesses can expect to get tens of thousands of dollars in relief money.
Meanwhile, the state releasing an updated vaccine timetable; people who are 65 through 74 may need to wait a little longer than expected.
These are the people who are next in line:
First responders, teachers and those who work in schools, child care workers, food and agricultural staff, grocery store workers, correctional staff, public transit and postal workers and those in manufacturing can all get it along with those older than 75.
This group comes right after hospital and nursing homes, with the expectation that it will be available for them in late January.
One big group that’s left out in this 1b phase are those 65-74 years old.
They are being classified as phase 1c and that includes the governor.
His team explains how this will rollout will work for these groups
"The way this will work, for employers in scope of phase 1b they will upload roster of employees to a system that will enable employees to go online, schedule an appointment, plug in zip code, find vaccination sites near by them, see what times are available and schedule appointments," Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said Monday. "There will be a lot more info coming as we get closer to phase 1b end of January, early February."
The relief that small businesses have been waiting for is coming. A new grant program will rollout soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.