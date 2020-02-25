HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state is asking both the prosecution and the defense to provide their reasons for either keeping or dropping an appeal to a gag order in the murder case against Fotis Dulos.
The state issued a memorandum on Tuesday, which was in response to the appeal by Dulos attorney Norm Pattis to drop the gag order.
The state argued that the appeal should be dropped because Dulos' death made it moot. The gag order itself, however, would remain in place.
"The defendant's public interest appeal should be dismissed as moot because the defendant has died and no exceptions to the mootness doctrine apply," the state wrote.
Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis has until the end of Tuesday to respond.
Pattis long argued that the gag order that was put in place last fall made it difficult for him to defend his client in public.
RELATED: Attorney of missing mother's estranged husband fights gag order
At the time, Dulos was only charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Dulos was charged with murdering her his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, at the beginning of January.
He killed himself a few weeks later.
Dulos maintained his innocence through the end.
Pattis vowed to continue the case to prove that, despite his client's death.
(1) comment
The gag order should be null and void just as soon as the case is officially dismissed against Dulos. With no pending case, gag orders are not allowed. We have 1st amendment rights in America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.