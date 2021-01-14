HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination rollout is starting.
It’s the next phase in the state’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
Right now, those 75 and older are a priority in Phase 1B, but it continues to grow.
Announced Thursday, the next phase will now include those 65 and older, and those with at least one health risk.
This phase will cover 800,000 to 1.3 million people in Connecticut.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Officials say this phase of the rollout could take months, as there will be other phases within Phase 1B.
Those 75 and older are the first allowed to register for an appointment, and spots are filling up fast.
To keep up with the demand, Connecticut is getting 50,000 extra doses.
This is somewhat of a reward from the federal government for doing such a good job in the state's first rollout, Phase 1A.
State leaders are reminding folks that this is going to be a huge undertaking, and it’s going to take time. It will also push back those who are not eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B.
“It will take time to get to the rest of the people in that category as the Governor described. In terms of when the general population can expect vaccine, we’ve been saying all along that would be around early summer. This does not change that all that much. We’ve moved people from 1C to 1B, the general population timeline is still the summertime and aiming to have, if all goes well, complete population covered by the fall,” said Dr. Deidre Gifford, commissioner for the Dept. of Public Health.
When it comes to who might be next in Phase 1B, officials said it will be determined by those who most at risk.
