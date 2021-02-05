HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Auditor and former Senator Rob Kane died unexpectedly on Friday, according to state officials.
Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz confirmed his death on Friday.
Watertown police said on Friday morning, they responded to Kane's home to check on him as relatives said he was not answering the phone.
Police said officers met family on the scene and found Kane dead inside his house.
Watertown police say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Governor Ned Lamont released a statement saying,
"I was saddened tonight to learn of the sudden passing of state audtior and former state senator Rob Kane. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Rob took pride in his public service on behalf of his constituent, understand he was their voice in Hartford. He then assumed the role of state auditor, working on behalf of all taxpayers. All public servants should be commended for their work on behalf of our residents, and Rob took his work seriously. He will be missed at the Capitol."
“I am saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Rob Kane, State Auditor and former state Senator, who worked on behalf of Connecticut residents for more than a decade. My heart breaks for his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” Bysiewicz said.
Kane's cause of death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
