NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews continue to search for a family of four that went hiking on Saturday.
State Police say the family had been hiking on Lantern Hill.
While their ages are not immediately known, authorities said they are searching for two adults and two children.
Further details surrounding the search weren't immediately available.
