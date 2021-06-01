HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the weather warms up, concerns about mosquitoes start to grow.
The state’s Mosquito Management Program has begun testing mosquitoes for diseases like West Nile virus (WNV) and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.
The mosquito trapping and testing program is coordinated by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) and began on Tuesday. It goes through the end of October.
The first test results will be available the week of June 7.
"The mosquito monitoring program serves as an effective early warning system to detect and assess the risk of mosquito-borne diseases in Connecticut," said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at CAES. "We will be trapping mosquitoes in 108 locations statewide from now until October. Typically, we first detect West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes in early July, while EEE virus emerges later in the summer."
Last year, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes that were trapped in 21 towns. Eight human cases of West Nile were reported.
During 2020, EEE virus was detected in mosquitoes collected from two towns in New London and Windham counties. There were no EEE infections reported in humans or horses.
