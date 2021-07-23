(WFSB) - Get ready for a billion dollars worth of projects happening right here in Connecticut.
The state bond commission approved $1.1 billion in projects today and all corners of our state will see an impact.
More than $500 million will go toward transportation projects.
This includes state and local roads, bridges, and rail improvements.
"It’s historic, because we have unemployment. A lot of folks are looking for work and this is a time to get people back to work and back to work at good paying jobs, good paying construction jobs," Gov. Ned Lamont said.
It’s been a big week for community health centers, especially ones servicing mental health and substance abuse.
Earlier this week, the state got $300 million in a landmark settlement with opioid distributors and today, the state is also approving money for additional improvements at these facilities.
The southeastern part of the state got a huge boost from the bond commission.
Millions will go towards the state pier in New London. This project is also being funded by Eversource.
"I really think it’s transformative the state and the region. It’s one of the most extraordinary deep water ports in the country. That’s why wind is being built out of there," noted Lamont.
Homeowners dealing with crumbling foundations in northeast Connecticut will get help too.
The state hasn’t spent much since the pandemic.
Governor Lamont previously saying we were under a “debt diet,” so we wanted to know why the flood of spending now?
"I think this is a unique time to be making investments in the state. It’s a unique time, because interest rates are at historic lows so we can borrow more and it’ll cost the taxpayers less," Lamont added.
