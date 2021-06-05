HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state is bracing for its first heat wave of the year.
After storms passed through the state Friday night, fog and humidity are here to kick off the start to the weekend.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said temperatures will rise up into the high 80s and low 90s by Saturday afternoon.
Along with the heat this weekend, the humidity sticks around as well.
Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs expected to climb into the 90s.
"We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. The record high for June 6th is also 96 degrees, set in 1925," Richardson said.
This weekend is perfect for beachgoers.
Then, looking ahead at next week, temperatures are expected rise into the low and middle 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which will lead to our first heat wave of the year.
A heat wave consists of three consecutive days of 90 degree or higher temperatures.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
