HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne pushed its way out of the state, and now residents are bracing for plummeting temps.
The state woke up blanketed in snow Monday morning.
The highest total reported to Channel 3 has been 16.5 inches in Pomfret. Columbia received roughly 14.5 inches and Mansfield Center saw 14 inches.
On the heels of Wayne, however, cold air arrives.
Temperatures will drop into the teens Monday night, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
By Tuesday morning, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits across the state.
Daytime highs will only be in the mid-20s.
That trend will stick around through at least Thursday.
On Friday, temperatures will go above freezing, and the weekend is featuring temps reaching 40 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
