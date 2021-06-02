HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers were back at the state capitol on Wednesday with a week left before the legislative session ends.

The state House of Representatives and Senate have yet to reach an agreement on a state budget.

To increase access to health care, Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing a $50 million tax on those who have insurance to pay for those who lack coverage.

Republicans said they have a better plan.

“The status quo cannot stand. That the cost on health insurance is a rate that it unsustainable and unaffordable for Connecticut residents,” said Sen. Tony Hwang, a Republican who represents Fairfield. “But our solution recognizes it’s a better way of collaboration and in input from shareholders, not a state takeover of health insurance.”

A health care bill that declares racism a "public health crisis" passed Tuesday night.

Final language on legalizing recreational marijuana could be ready by the end of the week.