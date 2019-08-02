HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There's another tax increase coming in Connecticut.
This one will impact those who make "digital" purchases.
The state budget includes a 6.35 percent sales tax on digital goods.
The new tax takes effect on Oct. 1 of this year and is expected to generate over $27 million in income for next year.
The new tax will be on any digital form of audio, video, reading materials, and even ring tones that can be electronically accessed or transferred.
