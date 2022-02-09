HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s governor is expected to discuss the state's budget with lawmakers on Wednesday, including his proposal to slash taxes by more than $300 million.

The proposal would potentially save just about everyone some money.

The tax cuts would impact everyone who owns a car or a home. The legislature would need to approve the reductions. However, Gov. Ned Lamont believes the time is right to ease the tax burden.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut had a surplus due in large part to leftover federal COVID-19 relief.

Wednesday when Lamont addresses lawmakers, he’s expected to suggest lowering car taxes by capping the mill rate at 29 and giving municipalities the difference. There will also be a proposed increase in property tax credits which would amount to a boost from $200 to $300.

Joint filers earning up to $130,000 a year and single filers who earn up to $109,000 would be eligible.

There would also be more tax exemptions on pensions and annuities, and student loan credit for employers that pay for college courses.

There are questions about how towns and cities would be affected long term because eventually the federal COVID money will disappear and there are rules and regulations on how that cash can be used. However, the governor believes state leaders should do what they can right now to save people money.

"We are going to have a property tax of our own if I can get that through the legislature, making this state a little more affordable,” Lamont said.

The dialog between the governor and legislature will begin Wednesday afternoon.