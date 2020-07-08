MADISON, CT (WFSB) – As of Wednesday, all vacationers needed to get away is a reservation and a tent.
Connecticut’s state campgrounds opened up last week but only folks with RVs were invited back. On July 8, the parks finally allowed tent campers to return.
Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison opened at 8 a.m.
Campers were directed to their sites.
At long last, Jen Iacuone of Oxford and her niece Ellie said they were back in their happy place.
“We relax, we hang out, it’s a community. Everybody kind of knows everybody here,” Iacuone said. “Everybody’s here every summer, so we are so happy that it opened.”
Iacuone and her family have been camping at Hammonasset every summer for decades. This season, their vacation was delayed because of COVID-19. Campers there and at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic told Channel3 that it felt like their entire summer hung in the balance.
“It was kind of up in the air the whole time right to the last couple days because they weren’t really sure what they were going to do,” said Frank Montefusco of Wallingford.
State campgrounds finally opened to folks with RVs and trailers last week.
“I just love the people here,” said Elaine Bartholomew of Sparta, NJ. “Everyone here is so friendly. I mean, everyone who walked by says ‘hello, good morning.’ It’s just gorgeous, the whole atmosphere. I can’t go a summer without going here.”
Now even more people will be able to enjoy Connecticut’s state parks. Tent campers were invited back as long as they make a reservation first and pledge not to invite visitors. Only registered campers are allowed.
Back at her campsite, Bartholomew said she is just glad more people can unwind at the state’s campgrounds.
“It’s calm and it’s peaceful,” she said. “[We] go for walks and spend time with our families, so we look forward to it all year. It’s the week we recharge your batteries.”
Campgrounds bathrooms also reopened on Wednesday morning.
More information on camping at Connecticut's state parks can be found on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.