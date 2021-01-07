HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The riots and destruction at the nation’s Capitol has raised concerns over if something similar could ever happen at Connecticut’s state Capitol building.
The state Capitol is where protestors want to be heard.
This week, at opening day of the legislature, three different groups had plenty to say to lawmakers, and things got a little ugly when a woman spit on someone.
But like in most cases, there was no violence.
However, what was seen in Washington D.C. on Wednesday was violent and scary.
“It’s a moment we will all remember, unfortunately for a long time,” said Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter, who was sworn in on Wednesday.
When it comes to the state’s Capitol complex, several things have been done to improve security.
One of the biggest changes was adding metal detectors, which were put in place shortly after the mass shootings in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary.
Several new cameras have also been added.
Capitol police say they’re constantly working on communication.
“We do a lot of de-escalation. We talk to people, and we have a very good relationship with the organizations who have these events. We are very honest and open. We talk to them ahead of time about it,” said Scott Driscoll, of the state Capitol Police.
He goes on to say that there are officers and security techs at every entrance people come in, and the outside patrols have been increased.
“We’ve done our best to maintain what we have, and realize we may need to increase that,” Driscoll said.
“The debates get heated, but I have trust in the Capitol Police. They do a lot of things people are not aware of to keep legislators safe and I know if people need them, or I need them, we will get the protection they need,” Ritter said.
He adds that while he has a great deal of confidence in the Capitol Police, he has asked them to assess the situation to see if they need additional improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.