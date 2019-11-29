WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Cities and towns across the state are bracing for Winter Storm Abel.
The storm isn’t expected until Sunday, but already, Waterbury Public Woks spent Friday checking its equipment while making sure its manpower is in place.
Winter Storm Abel is all everyone is talking about as drivers navigate through holiday travel on Black Friday.
“You have to be ready for it and if you don’t have to go out, then don’t go out,” said Lenny Correia of Oakville.
The state Department of Transportation said more than 600 trucks will be out with 200 contractors on standby.
They are reminding drivers to not pass plows when on the road.
Waterbury Public Works Director David Simpson is used to preparing for snow.
“Based on the forecast that I’m seeing, it’s going to be a mixture of snow, sleet, and possibly some ice that can create treacherous conditions,” Simpson said.
To stay ready, the city unveiled its numbers plan. They are planning to have 30 city plow drivers and there will be 60 private contractors on standby if needed.
Simpson says there are 325 miles of road need to be plowed that will most likely take multiple passes each time.
While the timetable and inches vary for the city, a lingering concern hovers over snow preps.
“Right now, the duration concerns me,” Simpson said.
Simpson says his crews will be out an hour before the first snow fall and will remain until the clearing is done.
He also anticipates a parking ban will be in place, but there is no official word from the city at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.