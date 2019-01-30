HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People in Hartford woke up Wednesday morning to clear snow, but their focus quickly shifted to the potential snow squalls and bitter cold that was forecasted later in the day.
While no parking ban was put in place, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sought to remind property owners and landlords that they are responsible for clearing snow and sidewalks.
“I thought it was going to be icy, bad, slippery," said Yosnueth Silva of Hartford. "It was not too bad, nice and manageable. The snow was fluffy enough and not cold enough.”
Hartford Public Schools issued a 2 hour delay.
Wednesday morning, the concern shifted toward bitterly cold temperatures.
“That’s why we’re doing it so early, trying to get it out before the ice hits and it gets any colder so trying to avoid that," Silva said.
A couple of hours could be the difference between brushing and scraping for commuters.
“[I'm] trying to get my car clean so I can get on the road," said Jesse Davis of Hartford.
Davis said the snow was nice to wake up to on his birthday, but he's still trying to get used to living in Hartford after moving there from Trinidad and Tobago.
“It’s actually my second winter," he said. "It’s new every time after the first snowfall but by the time it hits February it gets a little old.”
Richard Santoro said he was out clearing off the car for his wife.
“I had to get out here early because my wife has to start work at 7:00, so in order for her to get out safely, I get up with her every morning because I’m retired," Santoro said.
More than 50 schools closed for the cleanup and roughly 160 delayed their opening. Several more opted for early dismissals ahead of the afternoon's possible snow squalls.
"I’m feeling great about it," said Daniel Lee of Hartford. "It’s nice to get some exercise in the morning and scrape some snow off my car, you know.”
Gov. Ned Lamont issued the state's cold weather protocol. It starts Wednesday afternoon and continues through Sunday. State and local workers have been coordinating with the 211 hotline to make sure people have a warm place to stay.
“Hand warmers, coats, I mean if you are going to out here in those types of temperatures you have to be ready," said Jaalan Parks of Hartford.
Several warming centers in Hartford planned to open starting at noon.
They included the Hartford Public Library, South End Wellness Center and the North End, Hispanic and Parkville senior centers.
An overnight warming center at the Willie Ware Community Center on Windsor Street will be open from noon on Wednesday until noon on Sunday.
