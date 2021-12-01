(WFSB) - Over a month after sports betting and online gaming fully launched here in Connecticut, the state is seeing some positive results come their way.
State officials announced Wednesday that, between the soft launch on October 12 and October 31, Connecticut collected about $513,000 from sports betting and approximately $1.7 million from online gambling.
“This first revenue collection for our state reinforces the process and approach by my administration when it came to ensuring our sports betting and iCasino platforms worked seamlessly for consumers. We worked tirelessly with our casino and state partners to ensure Connecticut consumers would have positive user experiences across platforms and that is exactly what these results illustrate. We’re off to a great start with this new gaming marketplace and we’re looking forward to years of success," Gov. Lamont said in a statement.
“We’re encouraged by the early results showing a clear enthusiasm and interest in online sports betting and gaming in Connecticut. We’re proud to deliver new gaming experiences with DraftKings that also drive valuable revenue to the state. The engagement sets a promising benchmark and we expect the momentum to only build as more consumers get in on the action, and the NFL season peaks over the coming months," Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler stated.
Under the current regulations, the state is to receive 13.75% of the profits generated from sports betting and 18% of the revenue created from online gaming.
However, the state of Connecticut cannot collect payments on any sports bets that were made on tribal land.
The finances collected will be deposited into the state's general fund.
