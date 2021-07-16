ROCKY HILL, Ct. (WFSB) – State colleges and universities are preparing to welcome students back to campus next month, and they are requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The vaccine mandate was issued in June, at that time 55% of people between 18 and 24 had gotten at least one dose.
Today, it has only increased by 5%.
Sixty-three thousand students are impacted by the requirement.
Central Connecticut State University hosted a roundtable on why students should get their shots.
Senator Chris Murphy spoke saying, “So we’ve got work to do between now and the fall to make sure that everyone that’s coming to UConn or Central Connecticut State University or Southern Connecticut State University or private universities gets vaccinated.”
The University stated that medical exemptions are considered on a case-by-case basis and require a doctor’s signature.
Those that are medically exempt will be required to test often, wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
The goal is to have 80-90% of students vaccinated.
Students are required to submit proof of vaccination status before returning to class.
